A major search is underway for a young mum and baby in Gloucester.

Police are appealing for a teenage girl to come forward after she called the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital shortly before 1.30am on Saturday 13 January.

It’s reported she had given birth at home and was wanting to leave the baby at a police station or hospital.

Hospital staff tried to encourage the girl to attend hospital, but she refused, saying her mother was a health professional and would be home at 6am.

The teenager then discontinued the call.

The girl, who gave her name as Alice, is believed to be 17-years-old and living in Gloucester. No further details were given by the girl.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of both mother and child and are urging her to come forward so they can both receive the appropriate support.

They are also asking anyone who has any information to make contact.

Searches are taking place of all police stations, hospital sites, fire stations and safe havens and we are asking the public to also keep an eye out and contact the emergency services if they spot anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gloucestershire Police on 999, quoting incident 16 of 13 January.