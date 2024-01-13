Possible bat discovery delays plans to replace Exmouth police station

A Police and Crime Commissioner’s plan to reopen Police Enquiry Offices around two counties has suffered a setback because bats may be roosting at a seaside site.

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, has already reopened 13 Police Enquiry Offices across the two counties as part of the project.

A further five are due to be reopened to the public, one of which, in the seaside town of Exmouth, is due to be entirely rebuilt in a £5m project.

Last month, the commissioner's estates team submitted a planning application to replace the ageing station and reintroduce a new Police Enquiry Office in Exmouth.

But because there could be bats on site due of gaps in the cladding, East Devon District Council planners have asked for a further survey before registering the application.

The commissioner’s team are now working with the local authority to further understand the issue but it is thought a summertime bat survey may be required.

The commissioner said: “I am disappointed for the people of Exmouth, and Devon and Cornwall Police’s hard-working officers, staff and volunteers, who have to wait longer to get the police station and Police Enquiry Office which they deserve.

“Devon and Cornwall are full of wonderful nature and that is part of life here.

"We will, of course, ensure that all appropriate steps are taken to look after any bats and other wildlife found on the site, but Exmouth sees a huge rise in visitor numbers in the summer months and I look forward to a time when we and our force are focussed on our core business of supporting victims rather than surveying bats.”