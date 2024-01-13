Play Brightcove video

Wildlife wardens on the Exe estuary say the number of birds using it as their winter home has stabilised, five years into a protection scheme.

Migrating birds need to be left alone to feed and rest, free from disturbance by humans, so they are protected by special wildlife refuge zones.

There are two refuge zones marked by yellow buoys. One on the Exmouth side is active from September until the end of December. The other around Dawlish Warren is an all year round protection zone.

Wildlife warden Sama Euridge said: "It's actually been a really successful winter. We've seen a nice diversity of species and good bird numbers.

"The birds are able to have these two sections on the lower estuary that remain disturbance-free. It gives them the best chance of returning to their breeding grounds in a fit state."

This is one of a number of projects which were set up to try to make sure the increase in the number of people living here, in new housing developments, doesn't have a negative impact on the wildlife in what is a very popular spot for sailing and watersports.

Neil Harris, the habitat regulations delivery manager for South East Devon Wildlife said: "We can't control the wind or the weather, which affect the bird population and how well they do, but what we can do is work with people to help them understand what the birds need to survive and what we can do to host them over this critical winter period."