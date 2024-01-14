‘Beautiful celebration of Indian culture’ takes place in Gloucester

Play Brightcove video

Watch Ken Goodwin's report here.

People gathered in Gloucester today for a new Indian Harvest Festival.

It's the first time the event has been held with people from many different Indian communities coming together to celebrate.

There was music, dancing from all ages, a craft exhibition, and plenty of street food. A fire is lit and guests place food in it, marking a celebration of the harvest.

Himabindu Juneemani, festival trustee, said: “This is a beautiful celebration of Indian culture and heralding the end of winter for us. This is a harvest festival which is celebrated throughout the country, in India.”

The day involved dancing, music, and street food. Credit: ITV News

Dr Gayathiri Gowiri-Shankar performed at the festival. She said: “It’s so nice to see so many Indian communities coming under one roof.”

Madhuri Pasupuleti, one of the organisers, said: “This is to mark the end of winter days and the start of longer sunny days.”

This year’s event was so successful, the plan is to run it every year.