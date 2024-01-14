Father of four wins £3m Somerset house with tennis court 

A man from Luton has won a £3m home in Somerset and £100,000 in cash.

Michael Maherhas won the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw – and is now the proud owner of a six-bedroom house in Somerset complete with a tennis court and picturesque gardens.

He also won £100,000 in cash, all from a £10 entry.

The competition raised £3,500,000 for the RSPCA – the most money raised from the Million Pound House Draw series.

When Omaze first contacted Michael to tell him he’d won, his daughter dismissed his chances of winning anything big by saying he’s “probably only won a toaster”.

Michael Maherhas is now the proud owner of a six-bedroom house in Somerset complete with a tennis court and picturesque gardens. Credit: Omaze

An overjoyed Michael said: “I had a call from Omaze saying I'd won a prize - obviously I was intrigued but my daughter was somewhat sceptical and told me not to get too excited as I've probably only won a toaster. Luckily for me it turned out to be a £3 million pound house - that also happens to come with a toaster!

“We went to the pub to celebrate and then on for a nice curry - it was your average Friday night really, apart from the fact we’d just become millionaires!

“When they told us we’d won the house in Somerset, the first thing my daughter said was that she’d had the best kebab in her life last time she was there, so she was delighted we now own a house in such a culinary hotspot. I thought she might be more impressed with the tennis court to be honest, but you can never tell with teenagers!

“I’m actually rubbish at tennis, but maybe I'll improve as I've got no excuse not to practise now!

“My son and daughter asked us if they can quit their Saturday jobs now that we own a mansion - we said absolutely not, we want them to stay grounded. Going from a rented house in Luton to owning a six-bedroom house in the countryside is just mind blowing.

He also won £100,000 in cash, all from a £10 entry. Credit: Omaze

“This house is truly spectacular in real life, the open plan kitchen and living area is spot on for us - and the garden is just incredible, it's so big we’ll have to put a bell on our dog otherwise we might lose him!”

Michael joked: “We have family all over the world and plenty of room for them to come and stay now - if we decide to give them the address that is!

He continued: “I subscribed to Omaze because it's a great way to support different charities month in, month out. Also, the chance to win a £3 million pound house for a tenner isn’t bad either. We’ve owned property in the past but have been renting for the last eight years - and obviously we’ve been working towards owning our own property again - this win means that dream has now come true, and our family’s future is secure.

“We’re not sure what we’re going to do long term yet - we’ll definitely spend some time here and enjoy it as a family - whatever we decide, it’s going to change all our lives for the better.”

Michael said: “This house is truly spectacular in real life." Credit: Omaze

The money raised will enable the RSPCA to continue carrying out its vital work.

Chris Sherwood, RSPCA chief executive, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that the Omaze house draw has raised an incredible £3,5000,000 for the RSPCA in just six weeks. As we enter our 200th year, this will help our frontline teams rescue animals at a time when the charity has seen abandonment and neglect reports sadly reach a three-year high.

“With the cost-of-living crisis taking a heavy toll on animals, we’re incredibly grateful to have partnered with Omaze for a second time and we’d like to thank everyone who entered the draw and helped to raise funds for our vital animal welfare work.

“We’d also like to wish Michael a huge congratulations on being the winner of this stunning house in Somerset, and to thank all of those who entered the prize draw for their support for animal welfare!”

Michael is free to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income, or sell it to become a multi-millionaire.

If Michael decides to rent it out, local estate agents estimate that the property could achieve a long-term rental value of between £6,000 - £8,000 per month.

