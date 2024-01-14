Fire crews in Bristol tackled a blaze on a construction site on Sunday 14 January.

The crews from Avon Fire and Rescue service were alerted to the fire on Fogarty Road, Kingswood, at 12.15am.

A spokesperson for the service said that on arrival they found the trailer of an articulated lorry well alight in a construction site.

They said crews forced entry to reach the fire, which had taken hold of a disused articulated refrigerated trailer unit.

Fortunately no other property was involved and there were no injuries.

According to the spokesperson, at the time of the incident the crew ruled it as "deliberate". However, they added that there was no suggestion of wrongdoing, but that crews could not find a reasonable cause for the fire so have ruled it as "deliberate" in the meantime.