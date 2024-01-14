Newquay charity receives King's Award for helping people in crisis

A Newquay charity has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Newquay DISC received the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK - equivalent to an MBE, at a special ceremony at Newquay's Sandy Lodge Hotel.

The charity helps around 4,000 people in Newquay and the surrounding areas by supplying and distributing fresh, home-cooked meals. It also offers housing advice and emergency supplies to people in crisis.

Monique Collins, manager of DISC told ITV News: "It is very bittersweet, especially because the need is still rising. We're seeing a bigger increase every week. The queues get longer on a Friday morning because people are just desperate. They can't make ends meet. It's wonderful to get the award, but in an ideal world, we wouldn't need to be doing this."

Volunteers preparing meals at Newquay DISC Credit: ITV News

The service spends £1300 on food each week for those in need, and costs around £65,000 a year to run. It relies solely on donations and grants.

Led by volunteers, the Drop in and Share Centre or DISC, has 32 active volunteers who help run the service from part of the Sandy Lodge Hotel.

Commenting at the awards ceremony Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho OBE, Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall said: "If it wasn't here, I don't know how the people they have helped would have got help. They've been able to give people actual assistance and food, but then signpost them to all sorts of other organisations. That's real life-saving stuff actually."