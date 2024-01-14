Police officer seriously injured after being hit by electric bike in Swindon

A teenager has been arrested after a police officer was seriously injured in Swindon.

It's thought he was struck by an electric bike at the junction of Faringdon Road with Westcott Place in Swindon at about 11.20pm on Saturday 13 January.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and he remains in police custody.

The officer is currently being treated in hospital for his injuries and his family are with him.

Police say people are likely to see an increased police presence in the area while they conduct their enquiries.

Superintendent Steve Cox said: “This is a highly concerning incident and our thoughts are very much with the Wiltshire Police Officer who was seriously injured in the course of his duty, and his family at this very distressing time.

“We have a suspect in custody who was detained nearby, shortly after the incident.

“An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of what took place.

“We are aware that this was witnessed by a number of members of the public who were in the area at the time, some of whom came to the officer's aid.

“It is absolutely vital that we hear from anyone who saw what took place or who may have dash cam footage that they can share.”

Potential witnesses or anyone with information should contact us as a matter of urgency on 101 referencing log 54240004756