Special post boxes in Bristol for you to send thanks to NHS staff

Sites across Bristol have welcomed post boxes for people to say thanks to NHS staff.

North Bristol NHS Trust are encouraging staff and members of the public to share their thanks during 'Thank You Fortnight', which runs from 8-19 January.

As part of the fortnight, letters of appreciation post boxes will be available at their sites - Southmead Hospital, Bristol Centre for Enablement, and Cossham Hospital.

People can post hand-written letters of thanks to NHS staff, which will be hand-delivered by senior members of the trust.

Maria Kane, chief executive, says; “I feel proud and grateful to our staff for all their hard work, and although we have methods of recognition in place all year round, in January, when our hospital is particularly busy and staff face increased pressures, I feel it is important to dedicate a fortnight to sharing our thanks.

“I know that many people would like to join me in expressing their gratitude, as each year our staff receive hundreds of thank you messages during our Thank You Fortnight. A simple ‘thank you' can go a long way towards brightening someone’s day – please take a minute to thank an NHS staff member or team for everything they’re doing.”