Dramatic pictures show the aftermath of a car that caught fire on the A38 in Devon.

Fire crews and police were called at around 7.30 on Saturday 13 January to the Pear Tree area, where they found the Mercedes car "well alight".

Two people who were in the vehicle managed to safely escape.

Firefighters worked to put out the blaze on the busy road. Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

A statement from Buckfastleigh Fire Station said: "The crew deployed two breathing apparatus wearers with a hosereel jet and quickly placed out traffic cones to assist with scene safety as the road was still live.

"We were soon joined by our colleagues from Totnes Fire Station who provided us with their water and proceeded to refill from the nearest available fire hydrant.

The Mercedes was ruined in the blaze. Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

"We left the incident in the hands of the highways agency and recovery driver who work incredibly hard at these types of incidents to get the vehicles safely removed and organise repairs to the road surface in order to get traffic moving again as quickly as possible."