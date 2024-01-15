A firefighter from Avon Fire and Rescue Service has been injured in a 'deliberate' blaze in Bristol.

Crews attended a fire in Eastville in the early hours of Friday 12 January which was thought to have been started deliberately.

A spokesperson from Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "This fire was one of a number of incidents that we attended in the area, all of which are thought to have been started deliberately.

"Sadly, during the response to the fire, one of our firefighters was injured, they were taken to hospital and are now recovering with their family by their side.

"We are in close contact with their family and loved ones, and our thoughts are with them for a speedy recovery."

Chief Fire Officer Simon Shilton said: “Everyday firefighters put themselves in high-risk situations to keep our communities safe and they do so without question, to help those most in need.

“Sadly, one of our own was injured last week, and it is a stark reminder of the dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment that our staff have to public safety.

“I am annoyed that the mindless behaviour of some individuals in our community has resulted in a firefighter being injured through a deliberate and conscious act.

“For anyone who is thinking about starting a deliberate fire, I hope this is a reminder of the significant consequences that fire can have on the community and those that serve to protect them.

“I’d like to thank our staff on the scene and those in Fire Control that responded so quickly and so bravely, and my thanks extend to our police, ambulance and NHS colleagues for their support during this difficult time.”

Police have been carrying out enquiries in the area and have asked anyone with any information to call 101, quoting reference: 5224009549.