A search is underway to find an unknown man who assaulted a group of seven people in Cheltenham, knocking one of them unconscious and seriously injuring them.

Five men and two women, aged between 19 and 31, were outside Hatchards bookshop on the Promenade at around 5am on Sunday 17 December, when they were approached by the man who "started swinging punches at them", according to Gloucestershire Police.

The assailant struck all seven members of the group and seriously injured a man in his 30s who was hit in the head and knocked unconscious.

The victim also sustained a cut lip and was left with a bleeding wound on the back of his head.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull.

Officers have described a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The male suspect is described as being white, and in his early 20s with short brown hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey quarter zip hoodie, smart-casual trousers and brown brogue shoes.

Investigating officers are yet to identify the man described and are asking for information.

Anyone who recognises the description of the man, may have witnessed what happened or has any phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police online by completing this form and quoting incident 68 of 17 December.

Alternatively, you can submit information anonymously to the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.