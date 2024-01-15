An upgrade to Bristol's Clifton Suspensions Bridge could see it lit up in different colours.

The bridge which links Somerset and Bristol was designed by — and completed as a memorial to — Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

Now, the Clifton Suspension Bridge Trust which owns the bridge wants to install new “cutting-edge, visually stunning, low energy, environmentally friendly and sustainable” lighting to the bridge to replace the current outdated lights that illuminate the bridge.

A statement submitted with a planning application for the works said: “As well as reducing environmental impact, the scheme will enable the trust to creatively light the bridge in different ways and colours, giving the unique landmark an artistic ‘visual voice’ that can respond to communities’ values and participate in its celebrations.

“Further and very importantly, the lighting proposals will greatly improve safety for pedestrians and for maintenance workers. The existing lighting is now dated, passed it’s useful life and is increasingly costly to maintain.”

The works will be entirely funded — as with all maintenance and upkeep of the bridge — by the £1 toll that drivers pay to cross. The bridge is free to cross for cyclists and pedestrians.

Although mainly known as a Bristol landmark, with one end solidly planted in Somerset soil, the trust has applied to both North Somerset Council and Bristol City Council for planning permission.

