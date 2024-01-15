Swindon Town manager Michael Flynn leaves club with immediate effect

Swindon Town have announced that manager Michael Flynn has left his role with immediate effect.

It comes just weeks after he had signed a new long-term contract and amid ongoing financial issues off the pitch.

Speaking of the decision Flynn thanked the owner Clem Morfuni and wished them the best in the future.

“I want to thank the owner for the opportunity to manage this great Football Club and wish everyone associated, especially the fans the very best for the future," he said.

The club said the decision was reached mutually between Flynn and Morfuni after internal discussions.

Gavin Gunning will take charge of the team on an interim basis.

“Firstly, I would like to thank Michael and Wayne for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them all the best in the future," he said.

“I have confidence that Gavin can deliver a successful campaign for the 2023/24 season and this starts with Saturday's game against Tranmere.

“We hope our supporters will continue to back the first team and the new coaching staff we have in place, as we look to build a positive, successful environment across STFC."

The club has been plagued by issues off the field in recent months, with Mr Morfuni having to squash speculation that the club was up for sale.