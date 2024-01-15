A teenager has been arrested after two men were stabbed in Bath yesterday, Sunday 14 January. The incident happened in the Royal Avenue/Queen’s Parade area shortly after 9pm. An 18 year-old man sustained injuries to his chest and leg and is currently in Southmead Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening but could potentially be life changing. A 20-year-old man sustained injuries to his face and arm and was taken to Royal United Hospitals Bath where he was treated before being discharged. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently in police custody. A cordon is currently in place on Royal Avenue/ Queen’s Parade to allow specialist crime scene investigators to examine it and searches to take place. CCTV from the area will be reviewed as part of the police inquiry.

Pictures taken this morning show a large police cordon in place as officers remain at the scene Credit: BPM Media

Detective Inspector Hannah Marsh said: “We’ve already identified a number of people we’re interested in speaking to about this incident but we’re also keen on hearing from anyone who witnessed it or who has information which could help us. “Incidents such as this remain uncommon in Bath but we appreciate what happened will cause people alarm and the sight of the large cordon will prompt questions from local residents. “There will be a highly visible police presence in the area while we carry out enquiries and neighbourhood officers will continue to patrol the area once these have been completed to provide reassurance to the community. Should you have any questions or concerns please approach an officer.” If you have information which could help, please phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5224011708. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.