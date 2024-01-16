Love Island All Stars contestant Jake Cornish has reportedly quit the show after three days in the villa.

The 26-year-old from Weston-super-Mare entered the latest series of the show, which brings together previous contestants from across the five series.

According to reports, Cornish decided to leave the reality TV show after being paired with his ex-girlfriend Liberty Poole, who he met in the villa two seasons ago.

It was the public's decision to pair each of the contestants, based on their perceived compatibility.

ITV has not yet commented on the 26-year-old's reported exit from the show.

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

