Denise Turton told ITV News' Robert Murphy that "are just too many similarities with the postmasters and the infected blood cover-ups"

The mother of a boy who died from HIV after being given contaminated blood says she's worried the inquiry will be overshadowed by the Post Office scandal.

Denise Turton's son Lee was among 3,000 people who died after being given infected blood products in the 1970s and 80s.

He had haemophilia - a usually inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly.

Lee contracted HIV and Hepatitis C after being given a blood transfusion. He died aged 10.

His mother Denise said: "The children who passed away in the 80s and the 90s have never been acknowledged and never received anything and yet they lost everything.

"They lost their whole life, they lost their future. We've lost everything with him dying."

Denise fears the Infected Blood Inquiry will be forgotten

The ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office has highlighted a 20-year scandal which affected hundreds of postmasters and postmistresses.

It's led to a national focus on the story.

Mrs Turton said: "I saw clips on the news and I couldn't watch it. There are just too many similarities with the postmasters and the infected blood cover-ups, the lies and the fight.

"I'm very happy for the postmasters that it came out and they got what they needed from it. But do we really need a drama series to get the reactions from the government?"

The results of the infected blood inquiry are due in March.

"Hopefully the truth will eventually come up, which is what we've been fighting for for 40 years. It will come out what happened to our children, our husbands," Mrs Turton said.

"There are children out there who were made orphans and yet the government still carry on ignoring us."

