A 73-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in South Gloucestershire.

Officers were called to a house on Bath Road on Sunday 14 January following the death of the man who was in his 50s.

The 73-year-old suspect remains in police custody while further enquiries are carried out.

A car, which officers believe belonged to the man who died, has been recovered Ellacombe Road for examination.

Detective Inspector Lee Stefano said: “While the formal identification process has not yet been carried out, we believe the man who sadly died had been reported as missing to us on Friday after he hadn’t been seen for three days.

“Officers were actively searching for him when we received the call informing us of his death.

“Early indications are the man may have sadly died some days ago and the delay in which this was reported to us is one of the reasons why we are treating his death as suspicious.

“The forensic postmortem will be key in helping us to understand how he died and whether or not there was any third party involvement.

“While we’re treating the death as suspicious, we continue to keep an open mind about what happened.

“The man’s family will be kept informed about our investigation and we’re thinking of them at this sad time.”

A forensic postmortem is due to take place later this week.