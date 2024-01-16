Police boss 'appalled' by attack that left officer seriously injured in Swindon

Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner says he is "appalled" by an attack that's left an officer seriously injured.

It is thought that the officer was hit by an electric bike at the junction of Faringdon Road and Westcott Place in Swindon on Saturday 13 January at around 11.20pm.

A 17-year-old was arrested close to the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

The boy has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The officer, a Police Constable from the Roads Policing Unit, remains in hospital and is being supported by his family and colleagues.

Wiltshire police and crime commissioner Philip Wilkinson said: "Those who put their lives on the line to defend, protect and keep communities safe should not have to fear for their life as they carry out their job.

“I am utterly appalled to hear a police officer has sustained serious injury whilst on duty.

“I hope the officer makes a good recovery and is able to return to duty as soon as they are able but we must not underestimate the mental effects, which can be long-lasting.

“We are all grateful the police officer escaped life-threatening injuries.

“The facts of this specific case are under investigation and I would not want to pre-judge the findings of this ongoing case.

“However I have always been clear: any person assaulting an emergency service worker should expect to be prosecuted and feel the full force of the justice system. There is simply no excuse.”

Chief constable Catherine Roper said: “Following this deeply concerning incident, my thoughts are with the officer and his family and friends.

“Such incidents, whilst thankfully rare, are profoundly shocking and I am aware that this feeling is echoed throughout the Wiltshire Police family and our communities. Thank you for your support.

“Our officers place themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis in order to keep the people of Swindon and Wiltshire safe. I know that this is appreciated by the vast majority of the communities we serve.”

Detectives continue to appeal for potential witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to make contact.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 referencing log 54240004756.