Watch CCTV of the Somerset garage being raided

Thousands of pounds worth of cigarettes and vapes have been stolen during a break in at a garage in Curry Rivel in Somerset.

CCTV shared with ITV News shows the moment the business was broken into at around 1.30am on the morning of 14 January.

The owner of the shop, which is on the High Street, said they had been targeted before, around a year ago.

James Duder, who has owned the business for around 15 years, told ITV News West Country: "I got a phone call from police saying there had been a break in, so I came down to the site.

"They forced their way in through the front door and taken £8,000 worth of cigarettes plus vapes and other other items.

"It makes you feel pretty, pretty lost in a way about the whole thing and the work you put into to the site and that makes you feel a bit off."

Avon and Somerset Police say they are investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We received an alarm notification at around 1.30am yesterday about a suspected break-in at a shop in High Street, Curry Rivel.

"Officers attended to find the building had been broken into a several items taken.

"An investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with any information are encouraged to contact 101 and quote reference 5224011206."