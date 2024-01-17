Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Three men explain how opening up to others changed their lives

A heart-wrenching video to prevent men taking their lives in Cornwall has been watched more than five million times since the start of the year.The film by Man Down Cornwall is a hard watch for anyone affected by suicide but the support group says it hopes it can start a conversation and save lives.

The story follows a young family heading out for their regular coastal dog walks where the father becomes more withdrawn until one day he is not there anymore.

Co-Founder Ross Jackson-Hicks says they knew it could be an "upsetting" video to watch because of the "devastation" suicide leaves behind.

"It's utter destruction. We see it time and time again and suicide is 100% preventable. It's a choice that they make to end their life. And we just we just want to tell them that it doesn't have to be that way."

A yellow rugby ball is passed around at meetings to signal when members are ready to talk and ready to listen Credit: ITV News

There are 23 groups across Cornwall who meet on a fortnightly basis to offer an informal place to talk with other men who have had similar experiences with their mental health concerns.

Many attendees and volunteer facilitators, like Pete Cooper from Launceston, say they cannot be sure if they would still be alive today without the group's support.

"I was literally at the point where I knew where it was going to happen and how I was going to do it. I hadn't considered the consequences of that action because when you're in that mindset it's just relentless. Over and over and over again. You lose rational thought."

Now as a facilitator for groups across the east of Cornwall he says he's very aware how someone can be feeling when they first come to a session.

"If we can catch men before they are at that point, we can help them, we can let them talk because there are consequences to take in your own life. There is a ripple effect of people who are in your immediate family, your immediate friends circle and the consequences just go on and on and on."

The thought provoking video shows the ripple effect after someone takes their life. Credit: Man Down Cornwall

Chris Theobald from Liskeard is another attendee turned facilitator. Chris has been hospitalised twice under the mental health act but says anyone suffering with troubling thoughts should find ways to talk.

"People say 'I just want to be happy'. Happy's great, happy is brilliant but you cannot maintain it. You can't stay there, it's impossible and when you're up there it's a long, long way down. So enjoy happy but come back to the middle every single time."

Chris says professional mental health support naturally has its place but there's nothing more relatable than talking to men who have experienced similar feelings.

"Some people do really well with counselling, and I would never ever knock that. But if you actually lived in that moment, if you've actually been so desperately sad, not just once, not twice, but a long, long time. I think in your lived experience is just... you can't beat it."

On average someone dies by suicide every week in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. These statistics show it's happening more often with men.

After the intensity and family pressures of Christmas, the campaign video was shared across social media on New Years Day.

Ross says unfortunately over Christmas he was alerted to four men who has taken their lives at the end of the year.

"We get a lot of messages from a lot of people, especially women, that are concerned about the men in their life."

'Men, I think, have always found it difficult to talk about their emotions because it's not a natural thing for us to do."

"Over the years generationally, we've built up that men have to be this strong figure that provides for his family. He's not allowed to show emotion, he must be fearless and that's just not that's just not true and that's not sustainable."

If you are struggling with your mental health you can contact Man Down Cornwall for more information on their support groups.

You can also contact the following expert helplines