Serious assault in Weymouth leaves man partially blind

A serious assault in Weymouth has resulted in a man being left partially blind.

Dorset Police said t he victim, a man in his 40s, was walking alone on the Rodwell Trail close to the basketball courts in Parr Way when he was attacked.

It happened between 1am and 4am on Saturday 6 January, officers said.

It is reported that the man was struck in the face with a glass bottle.

He was taken to hospital for serious facial injuries but lost use of his eyesight in one eye.

PC Harry Chaplin, of Weymouth Police, said: “We are conducting enquiries into this assault, and I am keen to hear from anyone with information that might assist our investigation.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area of the Rodwell Trail or Parr Way and witnessed any suspicious activity around the time of the incident to please contact us.”

