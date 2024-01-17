A man has been arrested after a major police chase through South Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were informed by officers in Devon and Cornwall shortly before 6am on Wednesday 17 January that a suspected stolen car was heading their way.

It was found in South Bristol at around 7.30am, after it had careered "dangerously" through the city, crashing into a double-decker bus and a police car.

Police have said the vehicle was also seen driving in the wrong direction down one-way roads.

When officers caught up with it, the driver fled the car and ran into Arnos Vale Park in Brislington, with police in pursuit.

Following the incident, a spokesman from Avon and Somerset Police said: "A 20-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of class B drugs (cannabis) and driving while unfit through drugs.

"The National Police Air Service, dog units, tactical roads policing units and local police officers supported with the response.

"During the pursuit, a police vehicle was involved in a collision with a child on a bike. The officer stopped and remained with the child who sustained minor injuries until their parents arrived.

"They are now being supported by officers from the roads policing team, and the officer involved is also receiving support. The collision will now be reviewed by an Inspector as is standard practice.

"If you were in the south Bristol area and recall seeing anything which could aid our investigation, or have any relevant footage, please contact 101 and quote reference 5224013721."