Forest Green Rovers head coach Troy Deeney has been subjected to "racial abuse" on Instagram, the club claims.

In a statement on their website, the Gloucestershire team said they had contacted the police and Meta, the company which owns Instagram.

The full statement said: "Forest Green Rovers Football Club condemns the racial abuse directed at our head coach Troy Deeney on Instagram.

"We will be seeking support from the police, as well as Instagram's parent company, Meta, to identify and hold the individual to account for their discriminatory language directed towards Troy.

"As a club, we stand for equality and diversity and stand against all forms of discrimination. Troy has the club’s full support and we will work with the police and Meta to ensure the law is applied."

The comments follow Deeney's interview with the BBC, reflecting on his team's 2-0 loss against Harrogate Town, in which he referred to his team's defence as "boring" .