Snow has blanketed parts of the West Country today, Thursday 18 January, after temperatures dropped to -10C in some areas.

But despite the freezing conditions, people were quick to get out and enjoy the winter sunshine in places like Penzance, Cornwall.

Further north, the Mendips had a coating of frost. We've put together some of your best pictures from across the South West.

Blagdon Lake, North Somerset Credit: Britta Francis

Ice on Blagdon Lake Credit: Britta Francis

Crook Peak, overlooking Cheddar Reservoir Credit: Amanda Baldwin

Snow over Truro Cathedral Credit: Esme Page

Penzance was a snowy wonderland Credit: BPM Media

Even Cornwall's beaches got a dusting Credit: Lynn Batten

Forecast for the weekend

Temperatures will drop to -5C tonight, with a risk of icy patches and some freezing fog.

Tomorrow, Friday 19 January, will be sunny with cloud in the afternoon and a maximum temperature of 6C.

Over the weekend, conditions are forecast to become wetter, milder and much winder with gales and heavy rain expected.