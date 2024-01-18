In pictures: Snowy scenes as West Country temperatures fall
Snow has blanketed parts of the West Country today, Thursday 18 January, after temperatures dropped to -10C in some areas.
But despite the freezing conditions, people were quick to get out and enjoy the winter sunshine in places like Penzance, Cornwall.
Further north, the Mendips had a coating of frost. We've put together some of your best pictures from across the South West.
Forecast for the weekend
Temperatures will drop to -5C tonight, with a risk of icy patches and some freezing fog.
Tomorrow, Friday 19 January, will be sunny with cloud in the afternoon and a maximum temperature of 6C.
Over the weekend, conditions are forecast to become wetter, milder and much winder with gales and heavy rain expected.