Cornwall councillors from all political parties have opened up about abuse and threats they have faced.

Cllr Thalia Marrington (Mousehole and Newlyn - Lib Dem) tabled a motion to stamp out the growing “normalisation” of hatred within politics, following the growth in abusive “keyboard warriors”.

She said: “I believe if we continue to accept the toxicity that pervades politics as the norm it will damage democracy.

“I feel driven, like many of you, to drive hate and toxicity from politics. So what is the answer?

"I believe it should be simple – we must all play our part in setting the tone and what I believe is missing is leadership; leadership from the council and leadership from us as councillors. If we set a high bar with our conduct, we’ll inspire trust from those we serve.”

Andrew George (Ludgvan, Madron, Gulval and Heamoor - Lib Dem) told a meeting of the full council on Tuesday 16 January that he had received death threats, had his phones hacked, and his family even had to go into hiding. He received police protection as a result.

Cllr Kate Ewert (Rame Peninsula and St Germans - Labour) has previously spoken about frightening harassment she has faced from members of the public.

She told fellow councillors she has received more threats and abuse online as a result of speaking out.

She now felt she could not recommend women in Cornwall entering local politics and was even worried about taking her children to public events.

Cllr Mike Bunney (St Mewan and Grampound Mebyon Kernow - Green Group) said he had received homophobic abuse but only after he’d become a councillor.

He said: “So when you stand up and you speak up, attempts are made to intimidate you and silence you, and I have to smile because an attempt to silence me is most likely going to fail.

“The vast majority of Cornwall celebrates diversity and respect. We need to go so much further.

“This is a motion that shouldn’t have to be presented. We really are better when we pull together and support each other regardless of political background.

“The diversity in this chamber is not good enough. If I was asked by a young person should they become a local councillor, I’m going to be really honest, I would struggle to answer that wholly positively.

“It’s an incredibly challenging role in very difficult economic times. But I would say at the end of that conversation, you absolutely must stand – we need a council chamber, we need parish councils, we need MPs that genuinely reflect the best of our communities and can work together.”

Cllr Andrew Mitchell (St Ives West and Towednack - Independent) said that although his experience had been largely positive, he received abuse about the issue of dogs on beaches.

Clockwise from top left: Andrew Mitchell, Richard Williams-Pears, Karen Glasson, Linda Taylor Credit: Cornwall Council

When he approached the council’s legal department about some of the comments made about him, Cllr Mitchell said he was told: “Well, it’s part of the job, isn’t it?”

He said he hoped that attitude had now changed.

Cllr Richard Williams-Pears (St Austell Poltair and Mount Charles - Conservative) told the meeting that he could guarantee that everyone in the chamber had been abused.

He cited a personal example of being shouted at when he took his family to the beach.

He said: “That’s not good enough in this day and age. If we want strong and healthy democracy going forward, this has to change.”

Karen Glasson (Probus and St Erme - Conservative) said: “We must stop normalising or accepting any abuse. We must have a zero tolerance and it must start now.

While holding her 11-week-old baby daughter, she added: “I have one daughter who’s about to turn voting age and if she asks me now if she should enter local politics I would warn her it can be really hard, particularly on female councillors though we know not exclusively.

“I also have another daughter and I hope she will look back on this in 18 years time and ask why I felt a need to back a motion to stop abuse, because by then it would be unthinkable to tolerate any harassment, abuse or intimidation of anyone who put themselves in a position in the public eye.”

The council voted in favour to commit to the Defending Democracy motion to take active steps to improve the support for members and officers affected and to try and create a healthier and safer environment for those working for and at Cornwall Council.

Council leader Linda Taylor (St Ives East, Lelant and Carbis Bay - Conservative) said she is meeting with police bosses to discuss the issue.

Credit: Lee Trewhela / Local democracy reporting service