Dramatic pictures have emerged following a car fire in Ottery St Mary, Devon.

The vehicle caught alight yesterday evening, Wednesday 17 January, and fire crews were called to the scene on Chineway Hill at around 7pm.

When they arrived, they realised the nearest fire hydrant was too far away and they called for help from Honiton Fire Station.

The Ottery St Mary crew called for help from Honiton Fire Station Credit: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

In a post on Facebook, the Ottery St Mary station said: "Crews used 3 x Breathing Apparatus, 1 x Hose Reel Jet, Hydraulic Spreaders, Small Tools, and a Thermal Imaging Camera to bring the incident under control.

"The car was 100% destroyed by fire and smoke. Once extinguished the vehicle was recovered and the scene handed over to the Highways Agency."