A girl, 17, has died after being hit by a car in Callington.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the A388 close to the junction with Stoke Road just before 6pm on Wednesday 17 January.

Police say a silver Mitsubishi Colt and pedestrian were involved in the crash.

The male driver remained at the scene and is helping with enquiries.

The teenage girl died at Derriford Hospital.

Her next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Response officers, Southwest Ambulance Services, along with officers from the Roads Policing Team and the Forensic Collision Investigation team attended the scene.

A police statement said: "Officers would like to thank those members of the public who had stopped and assisted at the scene.

"Any witnesses or anyone in the area at the time with dashcam footage that may assist the enquiry and were not spoken to at the scene are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall police via 101 and/or web services quoting log dcp-20240117-0580."