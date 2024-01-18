Hundreds of pounds have been raised towards veterinary treatment for a cat from St Austell who was badly injured by an illegal trap.

His owner Hayley Dowrick said she was "overwhelmed" by the number of people who had donated towards Angel's care.

The two-year-old moggy mainly lives outdoors and was exploring near his home when he encountered the device.

Hayley, 58, said: "I just heard this clattering and I saw him lying on the mat with this contraption on his leg. He'd pulled it through the cat flap behind him.

"I went into panic mode and put him on the kitchen counter to try to get this thing off him. I couldn’t undo it, it was wedged shut, so I put him on the bed upstairs and ran round to my neighbour’s house to ask for help.

"He’s got some tools and he managed to get the trap off Angel’s leg. Then I put him straight in the cat basket and took him down to the vet."

When she got to the vet's, a nurse took Angel away for immediate treatment. The trap had fractured two of the bones in his right hind leg and wounded his paw.

"I think the trap cut his paw while he was dragging it behind him," Hayley explained.

Angel dragged the trap home with him Credit: Hayley Dowrick

What is a gin trap?

A gin trap is a mechanical device designed to catch an animal by the leg or head using spring operated steel jaws.

Although setting one is a criminal offence, it is still legal to possess them, and to buy and sell them.

Gin traps have been illegal since 1958 Credit: Hayley Dowrick

Angel's leg could be amputated

The wound became infected and there is still a 50 per cent chance that Angel's leg will need to be amputated.

"Having his leg taken off would be a last resort but the vet is worried about gangrene travelling up the leg.

"Every day he has two lots of antibiotics, Metacam for the pain and another painkiller as well and a gel for the scabby part of his paw," Hayley said.

Angel's paw is slowly improving, but the risk of the infection travelling remains high Credit: Hayley Dowrick

Fundraiser started

An online crowdfunding page has been set up to help pay for Angel's veterinary care. Over £1,300 has been raised for Angel's care so far.

At first, he had daily check-ups, but these have now reduced to every three days.

Hayley said: "A lady private-messaged me and said I should start a GoFundMe. It’s amazing and it’s not just about the money.

"I went up to the vets to pay Angel’s bill and they told me that actually three people had called up and donated to his account

"I cannot believe it - the generosity of people. He has obviously touched a lot of people’s hearts. I am just overwhelmed by it

"Even in this horrible world we live in, and especially just after Christmas, people are still willing to help out."

Hayley said she had reported the incident to Devon and Cornwall Police, who are investigating.