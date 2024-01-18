Homeless people in Bristol have started moving in to new modular homes built in a car park in St George.

The eight single-bed units, which were completed at the end of last year, are designed for people moving out of temporary accommodation.

Scott Greatrex has been in and out of homelessness for three years. He spoke to ITV News after spending the first night in his new home.

Mr Greatrex said: "I feel free. I'm not limited anymore. It's been such a peaceful sleep for the first time in weeks. It feels really good to come in here for the first time.

"It's really hard to stay in the mindset when you want to strive to do more when you can't sleep at night or shower."

The modular housing in St George

Mr Greatrex says his health has been impacted by the weeks spent sofa surfing, sleeping rough and in temporary accommodation. But he is hopeful he can return to work he loves in hospitality.

The purpose built homes were donated by building company The Hill Group on land gifted by Bristol City Council to help tackle homelessness in the city.

A support worker is on site from Monday to Friday to help support the eight residents.

James Brown, from Places for People which manages the site, believes these homes can help change people's lives.

Mr Brown said: "It makes a huge difference to people's mental health, their safety and how they feel secure.

"But also they have now got somewhere they can call their home. And that in itself is just uplifting. Bristol's been very lucky to take these homes on."

Cllr Tom Renhard, from Bristol City Council said: "This is the first project we've done like this and it's been brilliant.

"We want to do more of this type of thing - modular housing can work really well and this is a great example of that.

"Homelessness continues to rise in Bristol. We've got more than 21,000 homes on our waiting list for social housing.

"Use of temporary accommodation is at nearly 1,500 households. So we're seeing continued challenges."