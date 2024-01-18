The owners of a farm shop in Devon have offered a reward for anyone who finds their missing wallaby.

The wallaby, called Wes, went missing from the Greendale Farm Shop near Exeter on the morning of Thursday 18 January.

He was last seen running across the Greendale Farm Shop car park down towards the site's fishing lake.

Greendale Farm Shop is offering a £150 reward to the sighting that leads to his safe return.

On Facebook, the owners said: "If anyone happens to see him please notify us immediately.

"Do not approach him but please keep an eye out for him and call us immediately so our team can collect safely.

"If your sighting leads to his safe return we will give you £150 in shop vouchers."