A man has suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened on Ilminster Avenue at 9.10am on Thursday 18 January.

The pedestrian, a man in his seventies from Knowle, is now in hospital. Police say the driver failed to stop at the scene and urgent enquiries are underway to trace them.

Ilminster Avenue was closed near its junction with Tavistock Road and Connaught Road until about 1.20pm.

If you saw what happened or have dashcam or any other footage of the collision, please contact us.