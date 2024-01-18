A police officer has been sacked after a hearing found he sent 'inappropriate' and 'offensive' messages to two colleagues.

PC Frank Katus, a roads policing officer at Wiltshire Police, sent the messages in January and February 2023.

The former officer has been dismissed without notice and barred from taking up any policing work after it was found his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

Deputy Chief Constable Craig Dibdin said: “PC Katus’ actions fell well below the high standards of professionalism that we, and the public, expect from all police officers."

“When details of his behaviour were reported to us, he was immediately suspended from his role and an investigation commenced," he added.

The three-day hearing was held at Wiltshire Police Headquarters and chaired by an Independent Legally Qualified Chair.

It concluded that his actions breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for police officers of authority, respect and courtesy, equality and diversity, and discreditable conduct.

Wiltshire Police described the messages he sent as "unwanted, inappropriate and offensive."

“There is no place within our organisation for anyone who conducts themselves in this inappropriate manner," Deputy Chief Constable Craig Dibdin said.

"PC Katus will now be placed on the national barred list which means he will not be able to work in policing in the future."

He added: “We encourage all members of our organisation to use an anonymous reporting tool if they have concerns regarding a colleague's behaviour to help ensure we have a positive, supportive and inclusive culture."