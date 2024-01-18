A rainbow path in Somerset has been restored after it was painted over by vandals.

The 62-metre-long pathway between Bridge Street and Goodland Gardens in Taunton was tarnished with white paint on Wednesday 10 January.

Taunton Town Council declared the damage to the pathway an 'emergency', due to it being an eyesore and potential environmental hazard.

On Tuesday 16 January, a contractor came and removed the white paint.

The path was vandalised with white paint. Credit: Rebecca Pow

Following the cleanup, Cllr Tom Deakin said: "Out and about today it was great to see the Rainbow Path has been cleared of last week's vandalism. A huge thanks to the Taunton Town Council team for the fast action and getting this sorted.

"We look forward to working with Taunton Pride, GoCreate Taunton and others to restoring the path to its former glory."

The path was installed in 2021 by GoCreate Taunton, a Community Interest Company, made up of local artists, aiming to improve the town.

When news of the damage emerged, Taunton Pride also set up a fundraiser, to help with the cost of its restoration

Taunton Pride has said: "Our fundraiser is unaffected as it will go to a full refresh of the pathway with better quality paint that will have more longevity, and be brighter and easier to clean.

"We may also contribute to the cost of a CCTV camera. Thank you to all who have donated so far!"

The path features pride and progress colours, including brown and black, representing ethnic diversity.

Taunton Town Council said it was "very disappointed" when the damage happened.

They are now working with Somerset Council's CCTV team and the police to establish what happened.

Anyone with information relating to the offence is urged to report it to Avon and Somerset police, quoting crime reference number 202401100213.