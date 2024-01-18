Forest Green Rovers have sacked head coach Troy Deeney after just six games in charge of the League Two club.

The 35-year-old - who was in his first role in management - was relieved of his duties after failing to win any of his fixtures in charge.

The former Premier League striker was appointed on December 20 following the sacking of David Horseman.

He had been handed a four-game touchline ban by the Football Association earlier today (Thursday 18 January) after using abusive language during a match against Swindon Town last month.

Deeney also publicly criticised his players following a 2-0 home defeat to Harrogate Town on Saturday.

The fixture turned out to be his final game in charge of the club who sit rooted to the bottom of League Two.

Rovers are currently seven points adrift of safety and the club is searching for its third head coach this season.