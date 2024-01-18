Several vehicles have been stolen while being de-iced in Devon.

Four were taken on Tuesday 16 January.

People were attempting to clear their windscreens and the vehicles had been left unattended with the engine running.

Devon and Cornwall Police also received a report of a delivery van being stolen while it was pulled over at the side of the road.

Two BMWs taken from Half Moon Village in Newton St Cyres were found in the Thorverton area.

A red Volkswagen T-Roc stolen from Newton Abbot was recovered in Tedburn St Mary.

The force says it has now recovered three of the stolen vehicles and they are now being forensically examined.

Officers are appealing to the public for help to find two remaining vehicles.

A white Peugeot 3008, registration DA68 HLG, was taken from a property in Tedburn St Mary at around 8.10am.

Officers also received a report that a white Mercedes Sprinter delivery van, registration PN67 CEU, was stolen from Somerville Crescent in Exeter at around 3.10am.

The driver had stopped to sort some parcels in the back of the vehicle when it was taken.

Chief Inspector Simon Jenkinson, of Devon & Cornwall Police’s Roads Policing Team, said: “Cold weather is forecast for the rest of the week, so we’re urging motorists to extra time to de-ice their vehicles in the mornings.

“Please don’t leave vehicles running if unattended.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police here or by calling 101 quoting log 152 of 16/01/24

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.