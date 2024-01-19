A rogue trader in Cornwall has been jailed for conning people out of £355k.

Sean David McCann, from St Kew in Bodmin, appeared at Plymouth Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday 18 January.

Following an extensive investigation by Cornwall Council Trading Standards, the 48-year-old entered guilty pleas to five charges at an earlier hearing.

These included participating in a business for a fraudulent purpose, obtaining credit when bankrupt, and failing to disclose information that he had a legal duty to disclose for a fraudulent purpose - contrary to the Fraud Act.

McCann was sentenced to six years in prison for the fraudulent trading offences.

He was also given three years for not disclosing he was a bankrupt and 16 months for two regulatory insolvency offences to be served at the same time.

He received a 20% discount for his guilty plea.

The court heard how McCann took on many jobs where work was started, but never finished.

He took money for materials that he never purchased and agreed to far more jobs than he had the capacity or skill to complete.

This was a repeat of similar behaviour he had undertaken when living in the Midlands and working as a bathroom fitter. He had already been subject to a bankruptcy restriction order due to his history.

Following complaints in Cornwall, the Fair Trading Team began an investigation, during which more victims came to light.

There was a total of 13 victims and losses assessed to be in the region of £355,000.

Several of the victims attended court and were given the opportunity to read their victim impact statements.

Cllr Martyn Alvey, Cornwall Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for Trading Standards, said: “Sadly, this is yet another example of fraudulent behaviour that has caused significant loss and devastation to a large number of local families.

“I hope today’s sentence will send a strong message to those who are tempted to exploit their customers in this way.”