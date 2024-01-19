Play Brightcove video

Jacquie Bird joins the Bodmin Bluetits for a morning on the beach

A group of cold-water swimmers from Cornwall have braved icy waters following the coldest night of the year.

The Bodmin Bluetits welcomed ITV West Country during their swim at Millendreath Beach on the morning of Thursday 18 January.

Through the night, parts of Devon and Cornwall saw temperatures drop to minus 10 degrees.

The group regularly meets to enjoy the county's coastal offerings.

Swimmer Sue Mason said: "Into the sea I go to lose my mind and find my soul.

"It just does something to you, even if you're only in for 10 to 15 minutes."

Jas Gregory added: "It makes me feel good, just getting in, the buzz of it and the cold and meeting different people."

Long-time member Jo Kinch said: "If it's your first time or your 100th time, there's always that group there to support you and look after you."

The swimmers stressed the importance of getting into the water gradually, to minimise the risk of cold water shock, or cold water drop.

Group member Andrew Thompson has experienced a drop in body temperature after coming out of the water himself.

He told ITV West Country: "A lot of people don't realise, the water is cold but when you get out you get colder, and colder and colder. That's the real danger.

"It's one of those things that you think 'it'll never happen to me'. I've had it twice, so bad I couldn't open the car door.

"Luckily one of my mates realised what was happening. That's why we never leave anybody behind."