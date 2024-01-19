A missing man who was found dead at a property in South Gloucestershire has been named by police.

Officers were called to Bath Road, in Longwell Green on Sunday 14 January after the death of Mark Torrington.

The 54-year-old had been reported missing on Friday 12 January and officers were searching for him when a call was taken about his death.

A forensic post-mortem examination has taken place but the findings were inconclusive.

Avon and Somerset Police said further tests will now be carried out to try and determine how Mark died and whether there was any third-party involvement.

The force said it’s believed Mark died at least several days before the call was made to them, which is one of the reasons why detectives are treating his death as suspicious.

A 73-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on conditional bail.

Detective Inspector Lee Stefano said: “Mark’s tragic death is still unexplained and it is likely to be some time before we receive the results of the additional postmortem tests.

“His family are being kept informed about our investigation by a trained family liaison officer, who is also providing them with support.

“We remain concerned about the nature of Mark’s death and will do all we can to establish the answers his family deserve.”

A cordon remains at the property on Bath Road, pending its examination by specialist crime scene investigators. This is due to happen in the next few days.

Police are appealing for anyone with information which could help the inquiry to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5224011781.

Anyone with any concerns about this incident is encouraged to contact their neighbourhood policing team via the same number.