Tributes have been paid to two RNLI volunteers from Portishead and Weston-super-Mare who have died.

Volunteer Helm Bruce du Preez, from Portishead, was 53 when he died after being diagnosed with cancer.

His colleagues said he was a "huge part of the RNLI family" and will be "deeply missed".

Bruce joined the charity in 2003 when it was operating as the Portishead Lifeboat Trust and based at Sugar Loaf Beach.

He was awarded a medal for his 20 years of voluntary service just before he passed away.

Paying tribute to him, Tom Mansell, RNLI Regional Lifesaving Lead, said: "I was tremendously sad to hear that Bruce has died following his brave struggle against cancer.

"Bruce was the first crew member I ever met. He looked after the boat and equipment in the old station and he was our regular point of contact during the transfer to RNLI.

"I remember him as a bubbly, can-do person, full of ideas, always happy to help and completely dedicated to what the station was doing to save lives. A really great volunteer and a really great guy.

"Bruce always spoke with deep love of his family and home in South Africa and visited as often as he could with both Sadie and Michael.

"We have a large Bruce shaped hole at RNLI Portishead, he will be deeply missed by not only us but his beloved family and all who knew him. Farewell our friend, fair winds to the other side."

RNLI Weston-super-Mare volunteer Chris Lyons was 31 when he died during emergency surgery. Credit: RNLI Weston-super-Mare

RNLI Weston-super-Mare volunteer Chris Lyons was 31 when he died during emergency surgery.

He was described as an "important and passionate" member of the team, who went out of his way to help others.

Paying tribute to him, his colleagues said: "Chris has a young son who regularly came to the station with his dad and we are devastated for his loss at a time we are all focused on being with our families.

"Chris was only 31 and an important and passionate member of RNLI Weston, giving his limitless energy to every facet of being a crew member whether it was on the boat, ashore building our carnival float or enjoying a social night out with his lifeboat family.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time and we will commemorate his friendship and service in the coming weeks."