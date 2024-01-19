A 'superstar' Staffordshire bull terrier is looking for a forever home after being with RSPCA rescuers in North Somerset for five months.

Tyson, the 11-year-old Staffie, has been at RSPCA Brent Knoll after being rescued by an inspector.

The terrier was left behind when his owner fled domestic violence.

Tyson has yet to receive an adoption application in the 150 days he has been in the RSPCA’s care.

Tyson in the car Credit: RSPCA

Katy Darelli, from the North Somerset branch, said: "It’s such a shame that Tyson has been overlooked by potential adopters.

"We have waved off a number of other rescue animals to their forever homes but still this poor lad is still patiently waiting.

"He is a superstar and is adored by all the staff and volunteers so we are so surprised he hasn't been snapped up. He hasn't had a single application."

Despite the lack of interest in Tyson, staff are still eager to find him a loving home.

Tyson on a walk Credit: RSPCA

Katy said: "Tyson is 11-years-old and has arthritis in his elbow but this is well managed and doesn't stop him enjoying lots of fun, enrichment and walks with the team.

"He is also a regular at tea break and loves all the extra attention and treats.

"Tyson is looking for a home ideally as the only dog but a home with an existing dog would be considered providing the dogs are compatible on introduction.

"He has never lived with cats but is good with children although is very bouncy so a home with adults or with secondary school age children would be ideal."