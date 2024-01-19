Play Brightcove video

Watch Clem Morfuni's interview here.

The owner of Swindon Town Football Club Clem Morfuni has said that he has "absolutely zero regrets" over buying the team despite having to spend more than £8 million clearing its debt.

In an interview with ITV News he also confirmed that the club was not for sale and that the financial future of it was secure.

Mr Morfuni bought the club in 2021 in what he described as a "hostile takeover".

He says that due to the circumstances around the deal he was not able to complete due diligence and has since been trying to clear a large amount of debt he was not aware of.

That situation then started a chain-reaction of events that saw him and the club given a matter of days to clear a debt of almost £3 million or face Swindon Town going into administration.

To clear the debt Mr Morfuni said that he was forced to transfer a portion of his ownership shares.

Clem Morfuni bought the club in July 2021.

That deal has now seen the club hit with EFL charges.

It means that there is currently uncertainty off the pitch with the footballing authorities but there is now also concern about the playing side.

Just this week manager Michael Flynn parted company with the team after a poor run of form and just one win in eight League Two matches.

There are also concerns over the club's ambition in this month's transfer window after the team parted company with impressive loanees Jake Young and Dan Kemp.

Despite the ongoing issues around the team both on and off the pitch Mr Morfuni has said that he completely understands how much the team means to the Swindon community and that he doesn't regret his decision of getting involved with the club.

"I wanted to do an interview to clear up some of the speculation and rumours surrounding the club," he said.

"We've had some big highs and we have had some lows, when I took over the club was in a mess.

"I love it here though, I love the football club. People say you must be mad in buying this club but I love it.

Swindon Town's County Ground is now owned by the club and the supporters trust.

"I have no regrets, the club was in a really bad state there is no debt and we own the ground. It is better.

"We were days away from administration and I couldn't let that happen.

"I did everything I could to make sure that didn't happen. I did not sell my shares to benefit out of it I did it because I wanted to save the club."

He did confirm that he is currently in the process of buying the shares back from the third party he sold them to.

Mr Morfuni did say that he thinks the future of the club was bright and that there were good times on the horizon.

"Support your team, support the club and give us patience," he said.

"I have made mistakes I totally agree with that and we are working really hard to make this club better and the sky is the limit."