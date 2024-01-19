Two men have been charged with drug dealing offences following a police patrol in Bristol.

Neighbourhood officers from Avon and Somerset Police have been carrying out targeted patrols across the city since November, leading to several arrests.

Police said Abdul Ali, 18, of Great Ann Street in Bristol, was arrested by officers who witnessed a suspected drug deal in Webb Street on Thursday 11 January.

Officers recovered seven wraps of crack cocaine and heroin and a large quantity of cash.

As they were leaving the area, 21-year-old Nuradin Mahamad, of Barton Hill Road fled and was detained and searched by officers.

He was found with 60 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin. A further 200 wraps were found during a subsequent search of his home.

Ali was charged and appeared before Bristol Magistrates' Court on Friday 12 January, where he was remanded on conditional bail to appear at Bristol Crown Court on 16 February.

Mahamad was charged with possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply and appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Friday 12 January where he entered a guilty plea. He has been remanded to appear for sentencing at Bristol Crown Court on 27 February.

Neighbourhood inspector Chris Green said: "Drugs can have a devastating impact on their users and the wider community and we are committed to deterring and disrupting the supply of drugs.

"We know these are issues our communities want us to prioritise and we work closely with a range of organisations to tackle them."