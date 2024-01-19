False teeth worn by Winston Churchill are going under the hammer in Cheltenham.

The dentures will appear at The Cotswold Auction Company on 6 February.

Th ey were designed for Churchill by his dentist Sir Wilfred Fish and are e stimated to sell for a figure between £5,000 and £8,000.

The sale also features the microphone used by Churchill on VE Day to announce the end of the Second World War in Europe.

The microphone and teeth will go to auction in February. Credit: The Cotswold Auction Company

After the war it went on display at a restaurant in America.

It’s mounted on a wooden plinth with a brass plate which bears the inscription 'The Price of Freedom is Eternal Vigilance. Winston S Churchill'.

The microphone is also expected to go for a figure between £5,000 and £8,000.