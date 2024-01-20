The mother of a teenager murdered in Bristol has made an emotional appeal to catch his killers on what would have been his 20th birthday.

Eddie Kinuthia died from stab wounds after being attacked in Grosvenor Road Triangle Park, St Paul's, just before 11pm on Friday 21 July.

Six months on, no-one has been charged with the murder of the then-19-year-old. Three men arrested on suspicion of murder in the weeks after his death have been released on police bail.

Three other men arrested on suspicion of murder around the time of the attack have been released without charge.

The independent charity Crimestoppers is now offering a £20,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction, which can be given completely anonymously.

In an appeal to mark what would have been Mr Kinuthia's 20th birthday, his mother, Irene Muthemba, said: "Somewhere in this city there’s a parent, grandparent, sibling, auntie, uncle, cousin, spouse, a friend, a colleague, a neighbour or a friend of a friend that has information that can bring Eddie’s killers to justice.

“But they have not come forward, because they may be thinking it is not relevant or important.

“But if it is something that doesn’t sit right with you, why not come forward and let the police decide whether it is important and relevant or not?

“If this is your child, that is involved in any way in that horrendous incident that ended a young life, why would you keep silent?

“Because while you’re keeping to that code of silence, you are assisting a murderer.

“You are communicating to our youth that it is OK to carry knives, and that it is not that deep or serious to take a person’s life.

“You are affirming their actions and letting them believe that you don’t care about what they have done.

“You are allowing them to think that you don’t care about the devastation that their actions have brought to another family."

So while our family drowns in grief, you are covering your ears and burying your head in the sand Irene Muthemba, mother of Eddie Kinuthia

“Justice may not bring Eddie back, but it may bring closure. And so fighting for justice for him will bring healing to many. It may change another life or even save another life.”

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police's major crime investigation team has spent hours weeks going through forensic evidence, CCTV footage and knocking on doors.

They are now appealing for anyone who was in the area on the night of the killing and may have seen two people riding an electric motorbike – possibly a Sur-Ron Light Bee – in St Pauls or Easton to contact them.

Eddie Kinuthia with his mother Irene Muthemba Credit: Avon and Somerset Police/PA

Detective Inspector Mark Almond, who is leading the investigation, appealed for anyone who had been in contact with the teenager on the day of his death to get in touch.

“Our thoughts are with Eddie’s family now as they have been every day as we work to bring those responsible for Eddie’s death to justice,” he said.

“We have made arrests but that is not the end of our investigation. We know that there were lots of people in the area that Friday night.

“I would ask anyone who has not yet spoken with officers to come forward.

“You might not think you have anything to tell us, but the tiniest piece of information could be the vital clue which brings the case home to the right person.”

Investigations are underway into Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia's death. Credit: BPM Media

Detectives are still especially keen to hear from anyone who: • was in contact with Eddie on Friday 21 July in person or by phone or social media • was in the Grosvenor Road area of St Paul's between 10pm and 11.30pm on Friday 21 July • saw a black electric motorbike, possibly a Sur-Ron Light Bee electric trials bike, being ridden in the St Paul's or Easton area around that time, with either one or two riders.

Information can be passed onto police 100% anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Anyone with information can also speak to detectives directly by calling the incident room on 01278 647 777 or by ringing 101 quoting Operation Barclay. Alternatively, people can visit the dedicated online portal here.