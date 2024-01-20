A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries following a crash with a van in Exeter.

Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Trusham Road at the junction with Bridford Road at around 3:30pm on Friday 19 January.

Officers found a grey Renault van and an orange KTM motorcycle had collided, leaving the rider of the motorbike with potentially life-changing injuries.

They have been taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and have been joined by their next of kin.

Armed response officers, as well as local officers and members of the roads policing unit attended the scene and carried out a thorough investigation, leading to the road being closed for a number of hours.

Devon and Cornwall Police is now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information or relevant footage to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting log number 0446 19/01/2024.