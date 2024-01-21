Play Brightcove video

The family of a murdered teenager from Swindon has been raising awareness of bleed kits installed in his memory, in the hope that these will save lives.

Owen Dunn was killed aged just 18 by Tyler Hunt, 18, and a 16-year-old who can't be named for legal reasons in December 2022.

Both men were jailed for Owen's murder.

Now, a charity set up in his honour called 'Owen's World' has placed 12 bleed-kits around Swindon town centre and its suburbs.

Each kit has emergency equipment to save someone's life in the event of a stabbing.

Trisha Aldred, Owen's grandmother, said: "I wouldn't want anyone to go through what myself and my family have gone through.

"Owen was our world, and no one should die at 18 years old through this."

Both Owen's killers - and Owen himself - were armed with large knives on the day he was murdered. Police say they still don't know the cause of the killing.

And on New Year's Eve there was an unrelated stabbing just a few metres from the Brunel Centre's entrance, where the latest bleed kit is positioned.

Owen's aunt, Gemma Page, has now nmade a plea for teenagers to not carry knives. She said: "My message would be to try and talk to someone close to you, a parent, a friend, an aunt and uncle.

"If you have no one to speak to, you could reach out to us at Owen's World. The reason why they're carrying knives is to protect themselves. Because they're frightened of society.

"They're too frightened to go in different areas of the town. So just talk to someone and you can get help."

Asked what the county's force is doing to tackle knife crime such as the stabbing on New Year's Eve, Philip Wilkinson, Wiltshire's Police and Crime Commissioner said: "We are engaged very much in the prevention space.

"I have an education fund for and a number of charities like Blunt Truth. But also, I'm working with the police closely to ensure that we have an effective enforcement capacity."