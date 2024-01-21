Four injured in 'serious' three-vehicle crash near Keynsham

At least two people have suffered significant injuries and two others have also been hurt in a multi-vehicle crash near Keynsham.

Emergency services were called to reports of a three-vehicle crash on the B3116 Burnett Hill just after 3:30pm on Sunday 21 January.

They found four people had been injured. Police have now closed the road between its junction with Gypsy Lane and the A39. Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

A spokeperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "If you were travelling on that stretch of road at around 3.30pm and have any dashcam footage which could help the investigation please call 101 and give log number 541 of Sunday 21 January. "