Watch Louisa Britton's report.

A bowls club in North Somerset that almost had to close last year is now thriving thanks to a campaign to get more people involved in the sport.West Backwell Bowls Club, has done so well that it's been shortlisted for two national awards, including Bowls England's club of the year. They have also been shortlisted in the Diversity and Inclusion category. They now hope they can do even more to show it's a sport for everyone.

Grace Higgins, Chair of the West Backwell Bowls Club, said: "The funds were very low and obviously costs were rising. All that sort of thing was happening all around us.

"And here we are now. We've brought in sponsors, we've brought in the whole village. It is thriving. It's starting to thrive."

Grace Higgins, Chair of the West Backwell Bowls Club, has helped turn the club into a thriving organisation. Credit: ITV News

The success has been down to a campaign the club launched called 'Thrive with Bowls', which aimed to get beginners interested in the sport.

Those who play at West Backwell say the game is a great way of making friends, keeping fit and combatting loneliness.

The club now has more than a hundred members, and is looking for more.

Grace said: "The benefits are enormous, friendship for a start, exercise. Anyone can do it, it's a brilliant game. Come and join us."

Adam Knight has been playing bowls since 2017. He told ITV News West Country: "My granddad used to play and he passed away and his bowls were actually going to go in the skip.

"And I was like, no, you can't put the bowls in the skip. You know, they look too nice. And I got them. I thought, well, now I've got I have a go with them.

"So I took them down to my local club at the time, and he just absolutely loved it."

People can vote to support West Backwell Bowls Club on the Bowls England Awards website.