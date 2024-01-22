A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was struck by a car.

A black Ford Focus "struck a male pedestrian in his 20s" on Hucclecote Road in Gloucester at around 8pm on Sunday 21 January, say police.

People tried to help the man before paramedics arrived.

He was then taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with serious injuries, according to Gloucestershire Police.

Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses but need more people to come forward - and anyone who may have dashcam showing what happened leading up to the collision.

The road reopened at around 10.30pm but the investigation remains ongoing.

Any witnesses who haven't spoken to police, or anyone with dashcam that may help the investigation is asked to report information through this form, quoting incident 368 of 21 January.